A Douglas man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography and conspiracy to commit false statements in connection with the purchase of firearms, officials say.
Uriel Gonzalez-Perez, 32, was stopped while heading south at the Douglas Port of Entry, according to U.S. Attorney's Office spokesperson Cosme Lopez. Officials found 500 ammunition rounds that weren't allowed to be exported without a licence.
Further investigation revealed Gonzalez-Perez and two co-defendants were falsifying paperwork to illegally buy firearms and ammunition, Lopez said in a press release.
The press release also said numerous photos and videos of child pornography was found on Gonzalez-Perez's phone. Agents with Homeland Security were able to identify the girl in the photos as a child living in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico.
Mexican authorities arrested the child's mother in connection to the child pornography, and she was sentenced to 15 years in prison in Sonora, Mexico, the press release says.