All Douglas schools were cleared from a two-hour lock down at 1:50 p.m. after a strange man entered a Cochise County elementary school with body armor and a side arm.
The unknown man with facial hair left Faras Elementary School in a black truck. The Cochise County Sheriff's Department and surrounding agencies searched for the him, including with Cochise County and Border Patrol helicopters. No suspects were located.
All schools in Douglas were on lock down as a safety precaution. The Cochise County Sheriff's Department will continue to patrol the area. Anyone with information can call the Cochise County Sheriff's Office at 520-432-9500 or 520-803-3550.