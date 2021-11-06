 Skip to main content
DPS seizes over $1.7 million in drugs near Marana
Two men have been arrested after the Arizona Department of Public Safety state troopers seized over $1.7 million in drugs near Marana, officials say.

While initiating a traffic stop on Interstate 10 Thursday, troopers discovered over 34 pounds of fentanyl pills hidden in a Ford pickup truck, DPS said. The driver, Mario Quinonez Osuna, 30, was arrested on suspicion of transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.

Due to the stop, troopers obtained a search warrant for a second car, a Dodge pickup truck. Troopers discovered over 37 additional pounds of fentanyl pills, eight pounds of methamphetamine, seven pounds of heroin and 4.95 pounds of an unknown substance, DPS said.

The driver of the second vehicle, Kevin Valdez, 27, was also arrested on suspicion of transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, DPS said.

