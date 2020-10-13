Driver, 61, faces charges after deadly motorcycle crash

A 61-year-old man is facing multiple charges including impaired driving in the recent hit-and-run death of a motorcyclist on Tucson's far east side.

Steve Villagas Arbizo was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, aggravated DUI, criminal damage and leaving the scene of a serious injury collision, the Tucson Police Department said.

The crash on East Golf Links Road occurred about 8 p.m. Oct. 2, and the motorcyclist died of his injuries Oct. 13, police said. Additional charges are pending as a result, police said.

The motorcyclist was identified as 60-year-old Thomas Joseph Ross.

TPD said the driver and motorcyclist both had drugs or alcohol in their systems at the time of the wreck.

Police said motorcyclist had a green light as he traveled west on East Golf Links near South Harrison Road. He was cut off by an eastbound 2002 Dodge van that failed to yield as it turned left onto South Hearthstone Drive, police said.

The van fled into a nearby neighborhood, and its driver ran away, but was followed and confronted by two witnesses, police said.

Abrizo was apprehended after TPD called in police dogs and used aerial surveillance to track him, the department said.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @AZStarConsumer

