Driver dies in crash during vehicle chase on Tucson's NW side

Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A driver who fled a late-night traffic stop died Tuesday after crashing the vehicle on Tucson's northwest side, officials say.

At about 9:45 p.m., Pima County Sheriff's deputies attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle at North La Cañada Drive and West River Road but the driver continued northbound, a department news release said.

The driver then sideswiped another vehicle and crashed into a guardrail on the east side of La Cañada and West Emerine Drive.

Authorities pronounced the driver dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The driver's name has not been released.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

