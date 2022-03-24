Driver identified in Monday night crash southeast of Tucson

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the driver who died in a rollover crash near Benson late Monday night.

Daniel Klein was driving a gray sport utility vehicle eastbound on Interstate 10 when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and traveled off the roadway, rolling over and ejecting him from the vehicle, DPS said.

Klein, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, died from injuries sustained in the crash, DPS said.

DPS wasn't able to provide any information Thursday on Klein's age or where he is from.

The crash shut down eastbound lanes of I-10 for more than four hours on Tuesday morning.