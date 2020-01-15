Driver killed in crash on Tucson's NW side after refusing to stop for deputy

A driver who fled during a late-night traffic stop by a deputy was killed Tuesday after crashing into a guardrail on Tucson's northwest side, officials say.

A Pima County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a vehicle about 9:45 p.m. near North La Cañada Drive and West River Road, but the driver refused to stop, a department news release said.

The driver then sideswiped another vehicle and crashed into a guardrail on the east side of La Cañada and West Emerine Drive.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was killed in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

The driver's name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

