Driver of vehicle carrying migrants crashes south of Tucson

One person was hurt after a vehicle that dropped off suspected migrants crashed near Arivaca Road, south of Tucson, on Wednesday.

According to Border Patrol, agents saw a vehicle drop off several suspected migrants outside of Arivaca. The vehicle then left the scene and was later found wrecked near milepost 15.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was ejected and taken by medical helicopter due to their injuries, Border Patrol said.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and US Customs and Border Protection's Office of Personal Responsibility are investigating.

Arivaca Road at milepost 15 is closed in both directions. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department asks those traveling in the area to find alternate routes.