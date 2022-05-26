Elgin wildfire 30% contained as crews stop fire's forward movement

Milder weather has helped firefighters further suppress the Elgin Bridge Fire and stop its forward movement.

The blaze, which broke out Monday morning northeast of Elgin, was 30% contained as of Thursday morning and hadn't grown from the previously reported 2,149 acres.

Firefighters continued working through the day on Wednesday and overnight doing hand line construction around the fire to keep it within its current footprint, officials said.

The threat to structures and infrastructure has significantly decreased, but crews remain alert for any possible rekindles or wind shifts that could ignite any hot spots.

The fire is still south of State Route 82, smoldering and creeping within grass, brush, and chaparral in steep and semi-remote terrain in the Mustang Mountain range. The cause has yet to be determined.

An estimated 200 personnel remain assigned to the fire and aircraft is on standby.

