Elgin wildfire southeast of Tucson remains active, but is now 15% contained

The Elgin Bridge Fire which started Monday southeast of Tucson remains active but is now 15% contained, officials reported Wednesday.

Nearly 200 personnel remain assigned to the Elgin Bridge Fire and continue to work to establish a containment line around the blaze. Officials initially reported that the fire had burned 4,000 acres, but that number has been revised after the fire was more accurately mapped at 2,149 acres.

The blaze is burning in tall grass, brush and chaparral within the Mustang Mountain range, just south of State Route 82 and west of Babacomari Ranch Road.

Crews are working to keep the fire from progressing toward the highway and scattered ranch houses. They are also clearing out unburned fuel ahead of the fire, in an effort to slow its growth and movement.

To the east of the fire, the threat to the kilovolt lines has significantly decreased as the fire shifted away from those powerlines.

While there are no evacuation orders, residents in the area are encouraged to stay alert as wildfire conditions can change rapidly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

On Wednesday, Stage 2 fire restrictions prohibiting campfires and smoking outdoors took effect on State Trust Lands and federal lands throughout Southern Arizona. For the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management’s jurisdiction, that includes State Trust Lands within Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz Counties. Target shooting and fireworks are not allowed on state lands year-round.

