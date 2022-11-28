Escaped Pima County jail inmate caught after week on the run

A Pima County jail inmate who escaped from the facility a week ago was captured Monday, officials said.

Khalid Rahman, 48, was arrested by a fugitive investigative strike team around 11 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Oracle Road, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, which runs the jail. He was captured without incident and is facing a charge of escape. Rahman was returned to the jail, officials said.

Officials said Rahman escaped after corrections officers confused him with another inmate who was due to be released from the jail.

On Nov. 21 at 4:30 p.m., San Xavier District deputies responded to the jail, located at 1270 W. Silverlake Road, after receiving reports about an escaped inmate.

Deputies were told that Rahman had walked out of the jail after corrections officers confused him with another inmate with similar physical characteristics, a news release from the sheriff’s department said. Corrections officers called the names of inmates to be released after court and Rahman misrepresented himself as the inmate who was to be released.

Rahman had been jailed on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass, probation violation and failure to appear in court.

Last month, another inmate had escaped the jail. Oscar Alday, 43, walked out of the facility while arrestees were being released from custody. He has yet to be found.