A former Benson doctor whose medical license was stripped last year has been arrested on suspicion of planning to have a former patient killed, say officials with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
Glenn Gary Robertson, 50, faces one count of conspiracy to commit murder, said Ryan Anderson, director of communications with the Attorney General’s Office.
No details have been released about the alleged conspiracy.
The joint investigation was conducted by the Attorney General’s Office, the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
In a separate case, the Arizona Medical Board suspended Robertson’s license to practice medicine on June 25, 2018, and revoked it on Dec. 14, 2018.
An Arizona Medical Board revocation order says the board received a complaint alleging the Benson internist improperly maintained patient records, sold narcotics, used cocaine and tried to sleep with his patients who were young women.
He also failed to undergo biological testing when the board ordered he do so to address concerns of drug use, according to the revocation.
Only four days after his license was revoked, Robertson allegedly conspired to commit murder, according to a felony criminal complaint filed in Pima County Justice Court.
Robertson was arrested last week at a home in Benson and is being held in the Pima County jail infirmary on a $1 million bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 19.
In 2017, Robertson received a letter of reprimand after an unnamed hospital reported him for providing substandard medical care to a 71-year-old dementia patient who died on his watch, according to Arizona Daily Star archives.
He was also temporarily banned from practice in 2007 for allegedly having a “personal relationship” with an employee and prescribing medication for her although she wasn’t his patient.