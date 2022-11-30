Ex-CBP agent indicted on charges of kidnapping, sexually assaulting girl

A former Customs and Border Protection agent has been indicted on charges of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a minor, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday.

According to the indictment, which was unsealed Wednesday, Aaron Mitchell, 27, who was employed by CBP, kidnapped a 15-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her on April 25.

Mitchell is facing three counts: A civil rights violation for sexually assaulting and kidnapping a minor, kidnapping a minor and misleading state investigators.

If convicted, Mitchell faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, a minimum of 20 years imprisonment; a minimum of five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release; and a $250,000 fine.

Authorities said earlier that Mitchell, 27, abducted the girl who was walking to school in Douglas.

Mitchell approached the girl in his car and told her he was a law enforcement officer, according to a Douglas Police Department news release. Mitchell was wearing a tactical vest labeled “police” and asked the girl for immigration documentation, she told police.

Mitchell, who worked at the Douglas Port of Entry and had been employed by the agency since 2021, then told the girl he was taking her to the police department.

Police say they believe he then restrained the girl and put her in the car. Mitchell then drove the girl to an apartment in Sierra Vista where he sexually assaulted her, the police department said.

He drove her back to Douglas in the afternoon, police said.