A former Cienega High School basketball coach pled guilty to attempted sexual conduct with a student in separate incidents beginning in October 2017.
Senecca Turner,37, entered a guilty plea for two felony counts of attempted sexual conduct with a minor on Feb. 22, court documents say.
On Feb. 14, 2018, school administration at Cienega High School notified their resource officer about a possible inappropriate relationship between a student and Turner, who was an assistant basketball coach and security staff member.
Authorities were told there were indications Turner had sent explicit Instagram messages to the 17-year-old girl. They learned later that the girl was a part of the girl's basketball team.
Documents say the alleged incidents occurred between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30, 2017, and Dec. 1, 2017 through Feb. 14, 2018.
Turner was initially arrested on suspicion of having sexual intercourse with the student.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 8.