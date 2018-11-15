The former director of a Tucson truck-driving school was sentenced to 48 months in prison on Thursday for embezzling $905,000.
Robert Alan Knapp, 71, was the director of HDS Truck Driving Institute in Tucson, where he stole or fraudulently generated more than 400 checks from 2008 to 2015.
He previously pleaded guilty to bank fraud and federal student aid fraud.
Some of the stolen checks were federal student aid that should have gone to students. The checks he created were made to cover phony expenses.
Apart from jail time, a U.S. District Court ordered Knapp pay restitution to all identified victims, in monthly payments over five years following his release from prison.