A former Douglas corrections officer was sentenced Wednesday to 60 years in prison for producing and distributing child pornography, officials say.
Investigators with Homeland Security traced videos showing sexual abuse of young children back to Josue Eduardo Cota, 33, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona.
The release says that Cota was sexually abusing and exploiting very young children, as well as producing sexually explicit videos of multiple children and distributing them online.
He pleaded guilty on Nov. 30, 2017, to eight counts of producing child pornography. His term of imprisonment will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release with stringent sex-offender conditions, the release says.
This case was part of the nationwide Department of Justice initiative Project Safe Childhood, meant to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information on the initiative go to projectsafechildhood.gov