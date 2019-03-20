A former Ironwood Ridge High School assistant volleyball coach was found not guilty on numerous felony charges for sexual conduct with a minor, but a jury found him guilt of one lesser felony, officials say.
A Pima County jury on Tuesday only found Robert Forman II guilty of a lesser felony charge of sexual conduct with a minor, an offense that's eligible for probation, according to Superior Court spokesperson Krisanne LoGalbo.
Detectives from the Tucson Police Child Sexual Assault Unit arrested Forman on Jan. 20, 2018, when he was 22, on suspicion of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a juvenile female, according to Arizona Daily Star archives. He was charged with three felony counts and three lesser counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Police said Forman had met the female while working at Ironwood Ridge.
Correction: This story originally misstated the charges. Robert Forman II was found guilty of a lesser charge of sexual conduct with a minor, which is also a felony.