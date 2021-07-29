Ex Ironwood Ridge teacher arrested on sexual conduct with a minor charges

A former Ironwood Ridge High School teacher has been arrested on suspicion of numerous counts of sexual conduct with a minor, police said.

Mark Lindrud is accused of having sexual contact with one of his 14-year-old students while teaching at Ironwood Ridge from August 2002 to May 2003, the Oro Valley Police Department said in a news release.

Oro Valley's criminal investigations unit traveled to Aurora, Colorado, after a warrant was issued for the 49-year-old Lindrud. Oro Valley Police coordinated with the Aurora Police Department and took Lindrud into custody on Wednesday. Lindrud was working as a teacher in the Aurora Public School District.

Lindrud is being held on $1 million bond and awaiting extradition from Aurora to Pima County, police said. He is facing charges of suspicion of three counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15, one count sexual abuse of a minor and 17 counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 18.

Police said there is only one known victim in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oro Valley Police Department, (520) 229-4900.