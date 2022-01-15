Ex-prosecutor sues Pima County Attorney's Office over records

A fight over records in a deadly Tucson hotel fire between the Pima County Attorney's Office and a former prosecutor there has escalated.

Ex-prosecutor David Berkman has filed a special action in Pima County Superior Court seeking an order granting him access to records related to a civil suit involving Louis Taylor, who spent 42 years in prison for the 1970 Pioneer Hotel fire.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover declined to comment on the filing, citing pending litigation. Attorneys for her office, however, say in a motion to dismiss filed this week that Berkman isn't entitled to the records.

Conover became the county's top prosecutor in January 2020 after being elected to the seat.

After her victory, the ethics committee for the office determined Conover had a conflict of interest in Taylor's civil case, according to Berkman's complaint.

The Star previously reported that when Conover was campaigning for county attorney in 2020, she cited Taylor's conviction as an inspiration for her working in law and politics. During her campaign, she said she followed Taylor's case in the 1990s, and did a little research for one of his parole hearings when she was a law student in 2005.