A former Tucson police officer who previously pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful sexual conduct as a police officer was sentenced to three years of probation on Monday, according to court officials.
Richard Daniel has to participate in sex offender treatment, but isn't required to register as a sex offender, said Krisanne LoGalbo, a Pima County Superior Court spokeswoman.
Daniel was arrested Jan. 20 after a couple filed a complaint, saying while on duty as a Tucson Police officer, Daniel had offered the woman to trade a sex act for not arresting her on an outstanding warrant, according to Daily Star archives.
According to a search warrant in the case, the woman agreed and after the couple filed a complaint, detectives found Daniel's DNA in their apartment.
Daniel had been with the department for three years.