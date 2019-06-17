Richard Daniel

Richard Daniel

 Courtesy of the Tucson Police Department

A former Tucson police officer who previously pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful sexual conduct as a police officer was sentenced to three years of probation on Monday, according to court officials. 

Richard Daniel has to participate in sex offender treatment, but isn't required to register as a sex offender, said Krisanne LoGalbo, a Pima County Superior Court spokeswoman.

Daniel was arrested Jan. 20 after a couple filed a complaint, saying while on duty as a Tucson Police officer, Daniel had offered the woman to trade a sex act for not arresting her on an outstanding warrant, according to Daily Star archives

According to a search warrant in the case, the woman agreed and after the couple filed a complaint, detectives found Daniel's DNA in their apartment.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Daniel had been with the department for three years.  

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.