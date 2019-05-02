A former Tucson police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted unlawful sexual conduct as a police officer, according to Krisanne LoGalbo, a spokeswoman for Pima County Superior Court.
Richard Daniel was arrested Jan. 20 after a couple filed a complaint saying while on duty, Daniel had traded a sex-act with the woman for not arresting her on an outstanding warrant.
After the couple filed the complaint, detectives found Daniel’s DNA in their apartment, according to a search warrant in the case.
Daniel had been with the department for three years.
Assistant Chief of Police Carla Johnson told the Arizona Daily Star in January it was the only such complaint against Daniel.
Daniel is scheduled to be sentenced June 17.