Shooting leaves one person dead northwest of Tucson
Pima County Sheriff's Department

A federal investigation was launched after a teen boy was killed in an accidental shooting involving an AK-47 fired in a home north of Tucson with several explosive weapons inside, officials say.

Pima County Sheriff's detectives learned that the AK-47 was allegedly fired by a 19-year-old man, which struck and killed Luis Angel Lopez Jr., 17, at the home in the 8000 block of North Country Home Lane, north of Cortaro Farms Road, on June 7.

When deputies entered the home, they immediately reported the suspected explosive devices and called in personnel from the Pima Regional Bomb Squad and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive to remove them.

They safely removed a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, several homemade pipe bombs and other weapons from the home, a sheriff's department news release said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The federal investigation is ongoing concerning the explosives and weapons, officials said.

No further information has been released.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.