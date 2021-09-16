Fatal car crash on I-10 claims the lives of two from Tucson

Ernesto Molina, 30, and Kimberly Skelley, 50, were pronounced dead at the scene, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

At 3:52 p.m., Molina was driving a Chevrolet sedan westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 when he collided head on with Skelley, who was driving eastbound in a Hyundai sedan, DPS said. No one else was in either of the vehicles.