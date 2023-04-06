A fatal crash caused Interstate 10 in Marana to close on Thursday morning, officials say.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at milepost 240 near Tangerine Road. The westbound lanes reopened around 12:30 p.m. The eastbound lanes remain closed.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said three people were ejected from the vehicle and have died.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

Details are limited at this time.

Real-time highway conditions are available on the Arizona Department of Transportation's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov.

The information is also available by downloading the AZ511 app, calling 511 or through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.