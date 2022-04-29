 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fatal crash closes northbound Oracle Road

Northbound Oracle Road is shut down following a fatal crash at Panorama Road.

 Courtesy of ADOT

Northbound Oracle Road is shut down on Friday morning due to a fatal crash at Panorama Road.

One person was killed in the two-vehicle crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

No further information was immediately available. 

Drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the road.

