Fatal crash closes northbound Oracle Road

Northbound Oracle Road is shut down on Friday morning due to a fatal crash at Panorama Road.
One person was killed in the two-vehicle crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
No further information was immediately available.
Drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the road.
*CLOSURE*State Route 77 (Oracle Road) northbound in Tucson IS CLOSED due to a crash at milepost 74 (Panorama Road).Expect delays and seek an alternate route.There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#aztraffic #SR77 #Tucson pic.twitter.com/nLWIFkwHS3— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 29, 2022