Fatal crash restricts traffic on Tucson's south side

Tucson police are investigating a fatal collision involving a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle on East Valencia and South Palo Verde roads Wednesday afternoon.
Westbound travel at Valencia Road is temporarily restricted. Police are asking drivers to use an alternate route at this time.
No further information was immediately available.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨Southside officers are investigating a fatal collision at E. Valencia Rd. & S. Palo Verde. Westbound Valencia Rd. is temporarily restricted. Please use an alternate route. The collision involved a semi & passenger vehicle. pic.twitter.com/pCSnTgGaBB— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) January 12, 2022
