 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fatal crash restricts traffic on Tucson's south side
alert

Fatal crash restricts traffic on Tucson's south side

The deadly crash happened at East Valencia and South Palo Verde roads on Wednesday afternoon.

 Courtesy of Tucson Police Department

Tucson police are investigating a fatal collision involving a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle on East Valencia and South Palo Verde roads Wednesday afternoon.

Westbound travel at Valencia Road is temporarily restricted. Police are asking drivers to use an alternate route at this time.

No further information was immediately available. 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News