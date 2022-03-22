Fatal late-night crash closes I-10 east near Benson

A fatal rollover crash near Benson late Monday night shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 for more than four hours Tuesday morning.

The Arizona Department of Safety said a vehicle heading east on I-10 failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and rolled over, ejecting the driver. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are withholding the drivers name until they can notify next of kin.

While eastbound traffic was restricted to allow investigators time to sort through the debris, all lanes of traffic are now open, DPS confirmed.

