A 17-year-old boy is dead, and a man was arrested after a crash in Picture Rocks Sunday afternoon.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the 17-year-old motorcyclist was headed north on Sandario Road just after 4 p.m. when the driver of a southbound Chevrolet Trailblazer attempted to turn left onto West Desert Wren Drive, striking the teen.

The teen, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died, a news release said.

The Trailblazer driver, 42-year-old Martin Craig, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by a moving violation.

The investigation is ongoing.