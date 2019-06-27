lights and sirens
Tucson police have shut down an intersection on Tucson's north side after a fatal pedestrian crash Thursday afternoon, officials say. 

The intersection of North Oracle and West Fort Lowell roads is closed in all directions, the department announced around 4:30 p.m. on its Twitter account. 

The intersection will be closed for at least a few hours while detectives investigate, according to Office Ray Smith, a department spokesman. The department asked motorists to avoid the area. 

No other information was available at this time. 

This is an ongoing story and will continue to be updated. 

