A father and son have been arrested on suspicion of several counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and child abuse, Sahuarita police say.

The father, 35-year-old David Clark, turned himself into authorities, with an attorney present, on Jan. 16, according to police.

+1 

David Clark

He was booked into Pima County jail on suspicion of  sexual abuse of a minor, failure to report child abuse and sexual assault.

His son, Joseph Clark , 21, was arrested on Jan. 25. He was also booked into jail on suspicion of sexual conduct with a minor, molestation and sexual abuse, according to Sahuarita police.

+1 

Joseph Alexander Clark

David Clark is being held on $100,000 bond. Joseph Clark is being held on $25,000 bond.

Detectives continue to investigate and no additional information was released Monday afternoon.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara