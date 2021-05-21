 Skip to main content
FBI: 3 men facing drug charges for selling meth in Tucson, Phoenix
FBI: 3 men facing drug charges for selling meth in Tucson, Phoenix

  • Updated
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Three men have been arrested by the FBI in connection with the sale of methamphetamine, the agency said.

The three, who are facing federal charges of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, are:

Ivan Alejandro Gastelum, 29; Serafin Jimenez, 28; and Roy Guadalupe Marquez Quezada.

The arrest warrants were issued in Tucson and Phoenix, the FBI said in a news release. The FBI was assisted by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Tucson Police Department, Glendale Police Department, Pascua Yaqui Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Tucson, Jimenez arranged to sell an undercover agent 1 kilogram of meth for $5,200 on Nov. 12, 2020. Quezada arrived at a prearranged location in the Phoenix area and sold 226 grams, or about 8 ounces, of meth to the agent for $2,600, the complaint states.

On Feb. 20, Jimenez told the agent he could provide firearms and about 5 kilograms of meth in exchange for $26,500.

On May 18, Jimenez and Gastelum met the undercover agent in Tucson and sold 5.7 kilograms, or about 13 pounds, of meth for $20,000.

