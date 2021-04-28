FBI: Man shot by VA hospital officer during confrontation at Tucson facility

A man has been charged with assaulting federal officers during an incident in which he was shot by one of the officers at the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System, the FBI said.

Kevin Stennis Gordon, who is in his mid-50s, was taken into custody by the FBI on Saturday, the agency said.

According to a federal complaint Gordon was found in a construction site on the grounds of the VA hospital, 3601 S. Sixth Ave., pushing a cart containing a pallet with pipe valves. The VA officers told Gordon he could not take the construction company's property, according to a complaint filed by the FBI.

At one point, the complaint states, Gordon tipped the cart over spilling the pallet and pipe valves. Gordon then pulled out a metal rod with hinges on the end and swung it at a distance from the officers. He then stepped forward and swung the pipe, striking an officer in the forearm causing a scratch. Another VA officer then pepper sprayed Gordon, who dropped the metal rod, the complaint states.