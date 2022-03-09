FBI offers safety tips for spring break travelers

“I would say some of the things to consider is to take a little more precaution, know your surroundings and know the individuals that you are traveling with,” Edwards said. “Also, try not to carry large amounts of cash and don’t be flashy if you do.”

Other tips the FBI has issued for safe international travel is to establish points of contact for your family, use only authorized taxis/shuttles, take mental notes of anyone following you and report it to security officials, and to beware of new acquaintances who probe for information about you.

Another crime concern is virtual kidnapping.

That’s when criminal organizations call and falsely claim that they have kidnapped a family member or loved one, Edwards said.

They will then try to extort money from the person who answered the phone.

Edwards said the red flags to look out for are calls that come from an unfamiliar number or calls with an area code that is outside of your area.

When dealing with virtual kidnapping, contact law enforcement immediately for help, he said.