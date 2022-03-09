FBI offers safety tips for spring break travelers

The FBI in Tucson has a sobering message for spring break travelers: Be careful out there.
The FBI is warning travelers, especially those taking international trips, to use caution because of increased violence. The University of Arizona is currently on spring break until the 13th.
“With borders opening up and COVID-19 numbers coming down, we’re having more international travelers, so we’ve seen an increase in general violence, theft, kidnapping and virtual kidnapping,” said Jon Edwards, an FBI supervisory special agent in Tucson.
When driving in Mexico or any other international destinations, Edwards encourages travelers to use the main routes, travel during the day and to always travel in a group.
Travelers may also be targeted and exploited since they don’t have knowledge on the area they are visiting, Edwards said. He says tourists should have information about law enforcement as well as consulates or embassies for areas they are visiting.
The most obvious way to avoid danger is to not engage in illegal activity during a trip, Edwards said.
Not sharing personal information with others, avoiding posting personal information on social media and avoiding traveling with people you just met to places you aren’t familiar with are all tips for traveling safely.
“I would say some of the things to consider is to take a little more precaution, know your surroundings and know the individuals that you are traveling with,” Edwards said. “Also, try not to carry large amounts of cash and don’t be flashy if you do.”
Other tips the FBI has issued for safe international travel is to establish points of contact for your family, use only authorized taxis/shuttles, take mental notes of anyone following you and report it to security officials, and to beware of new acquaintances who probe for information about you.
Another crime concern is virtual kidnapping.
That’s when criminal organizations call and falsely claim that they have kidnapped a family member or loved one, Edwards said.
They will then try to extort money from the person who answered the phone.
Edwards said the red flags to look out for are calls that come from an unfamiliar number or calls with an area code that is outside of your area.
When dealing with virtual kidnapping, contact law enforcement immediately for help, he said.