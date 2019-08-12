Jan Jay Moolenijzer left a New Mexico halfway house on Aug. 5. He was under strict conditions of release after being charged with multiple counts of aggravated sexual abuse. 

Federal agents are searching for a man charged with sexually abusing a minor whose last known location was in Tucson. 

Jan Jay Moolenijzer, 68, has been on the run after allegedly leaving an Albuquerque halfway house on Aug.5, according to the FBI in Phoenix.  

He was arrested in September 2018 on suspicion of sexually abusing a boy under the age of 12. There are four separate incidents of alleged abuse between 2001 and 2003, according to a federal indictment in New Mexico.

Moolenijzer was under strict pretrial release conditions at the halfway house since Sept. 18, 2018, according to the FBI.

He was indicted on the four counts of aggravated sexual abuse on March 27.

Moolenijzer is described as a five-foot-nine-inch man weighing 185 pounds. He has blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Moolenijzer’s location is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300.

