alert top story

FBI seeking additional victims, information about ex-CBP officer

Authorities in Arizona are asking for the public’s help in finding potential victims and additional information about a former Customs and Border Protection Officer and alleged sexual offender.

Aaron Thomas Mitchell, 27, was recently arrested in connection with an incident where he reportedly kidnapped a 15-year-old in Douglas, took her to Sierra Vista and sexually assaulted her, a news release from the FBI said.

Mitchell was arrested on April 26 and booked into the Cochise County jail, the news release said. The investigation is ongoing, and it is believed that additional victims may exist.

Mitchell lived in the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, area in the 1990s before moving to Sierra Vista for work, the news release said. He worked as a Customs and Border Protection officer at the U.S. Port of Entry in Douglas until the time of his arrest.

Those with information regarding Mitchell are asked to call the FBI Phoenix at 623-466-1999 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Aaron Mitchell

Aaron Mitchell

 Cochise County Sheriff’s Office

