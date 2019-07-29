Two Tucson men have been arrested on suspicion of trying to join ISIS to fight for the terror group or launch an attack on U.S. soil, officials say.
Ahmed Mahad Mohamed, 21, and Abdi Yemani Hussein, 20, were arrested Friday at Tucson International Airport, according to a news release Monday afternoon from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona.
Mohamed, a permanent resident of the U.S., and Hussein, a refugee, had been communicating with an undercover FBI employee who they believed was a supporter of ISIS ideology, according to a federal criminal complaint filed Friday.
Mohamed and Hussein revealed during the communications that they wanted to travel overseas to fight on behalf of ISIS or conduct an attack within the U.S. if they were unable to travel, the criminal complaint says.
The men purchased tickets to travel from the Tucson to Egypt, with the intent to travel on to Sinai and join ISIS, according to the news release.
FBI agents arrested the men after they checked in for their flight and passed through airport security.
Mohamed and Hussein both came to the U.S. as refugees from Somalia, officials say.