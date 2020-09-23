Feds to seek death penalty against Tucson man charged with killing deputy U.S. marshal

Federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a Tucson man accused of shooting and killing a U.S. marshal in 2018.

The suspect, Ryan Phillip Schlesinger, “has demonstrated a lack of remorse,” for his crime and poses “a continuing danger to others,” prosecutors said in a recent court filing that laid out their reasoning in favor of capital punishment.

Schlesinger, 28, is accused of using a rifle to kill Deputy U.S. Marshal Chase White in November 2018 at a house on Tucson’s north side.

White, who had been on the job for about three years, was part of a team serving an arrest warrant against Schlesinger for allegedly stalking a member of the Tucson Police Department.

Schlesinger faces charges of first-degree murder of a federal officer, three counts of attempted murder of a federal officer, four counts of assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon, and five counts of discharging a weapon while committing a crime.

The additional charges stem from allegations he shot at several other federal officers during the incident at a house near North Oracle and West Grant roads.