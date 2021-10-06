 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fiery I-10 crash north of Tucson leaves two dead, several injured
alert

Fiery I-10 crash north of Tucson leaves two dead, several injured

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Two people died and several were injured in a crash on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande Wednesday morning.

A commercial tractor truck pulling an enclosed cargo trailer traveled through the median and into westbound traffic lanes, colliding with two commercial trucks and several passenger cars which caused them to roll over, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The at-fault commercial truck then burst into flames, DPS said.

Two people died at the scene from their injuries, DPS said. Several others who were injured were flown or taken by ambulance to hospitals.

State troopers planned to maintain traffic restrictions in the area for several hours while they investigate. Westbound I-10 is closed and eastbound I-10 is restricted to two lanes.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A scramble up Arizona's tallest peak

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News