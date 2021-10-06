Fiery I-10 crash north of Tucson leaves two dead, several injured

Two people died and several were injured in a crash on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande Wednesday morning.

A commercial tractor truck pulling an enclosed cargo trailer traveled through the median and into westbound traffic lanes, colliding with two commercial trucks and several passenger cars which caused them to roll over, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The at-fault commercial truck then burst into flames, DPS said.

Two people died at the scene from their injuries, DPS said. Several others who were injured were flown or taken by ambulance to hospitals.

State troopers planned to maintain traffic restrictions in the area for several hours while they investigate. Westbound I-10 is closed and eastbound I-10 is restricted to two lanes.