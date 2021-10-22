Fight on Tucson's south side leaves one man dead, another under arrest

A man died following a physical fight on Tucson’s south side Thursday night.

Dan Emanuel Harris, 69, was pronounced dead at the scene, Tucson police said.

After 6:30 p.m., officers arrived at a home in the 100 block of East Palmas Place, near West Drexel Road and South Nogales Highway, for reports of a domestic fight. Police found Harris unresponsive with obvious signs of trauma inside the house.

Officers rendered aid to Harris while Robert Jaime Martinez, 42, was detained in the home, police said. Detectives believe Harris sustained serious injuries after a physical confrontation with Martinez.

Harris and Martinez were living in the home with other family members, police said. Martinez was booked into Pima County Jail and on suspicion of second degree murder/domestic violence.