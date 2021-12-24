Fire breaks out inside Tucson Walmart on Christmas Eve

Last minute holiday shoppers were booted from a Tucson Walmart after a fire in the store Friday morning, officials say.

The fire started about 7 a.m. in the Walmart at 7150 E. Speedway, according to Tucson Fire.

Employees directed crews to the back of the store, where up to four aisles of mostly paper products were on fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. However, due to the large open space and the amount of smoke, crews stayed on scene for several hours to extinguish hot spots and clear the air.

No injuries were reported.

The store was closed early Friday, and the cause of blaze was being investigated.