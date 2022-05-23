Fire near Elgin, southeast of Tucson, prompts evacuations

A fire that broke out Monday morning has forced the evacuation of homes in Elgin, southeast of Tucson

The Elgin Bridge Fire started around 11 a.m. Monday half a mile northeast of Elgin. As of Monday afternoon, the wind-driven fire had burned about 4,000 acres and was threatening structures.

As a result, all homes along Mustang Ranch Road were being evacuated, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has taken command of blaze, which was moving northeast through heavy grass and making a run up Mustang Mountain. Engines, hand crews and aircraft are engaged.

The cause is under investigation.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

