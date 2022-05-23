 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire near Elgin, southeast of Tucson, prompts evacuations

  • Updated

The Elgin Bridge Fire broke out Monday morning, burning about 4,000 acres and threatening structures. 

 Courtesy Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management

A fire that broke out Monday morning has forced the evacuation of homes in Elgin, southeast of Tucson

The Elgin Bridge Fire started around 11 a.m. Monday half a mile northeast of Elgin. As of Monday afternoon, the wind-driven fire had burned about 4,000 acres and was threatening structures. 

As a result, all homes along Mustang Ranch Road were being evacuated, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said. 

The Elgin Bridge Fire was moving northeast through heavy grass and making a run up Mustang Mountain on Monday.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has taken command of blaze, which was moving northeast through heavy grass and making a run up Mustang Mountain. Engines, hand crews and aircraft are engaged. 

The cause is under investigation. 

