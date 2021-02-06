Firing of former Tucson cop who fractured man's skull during arrest is upheld

"There are no winners in this decision," Palomares said.

Palomares agreed that Klingler knew, or should have known, that his behavior could lead to disciplinary action.

"I believe Klingler acted within policy at all times, but I acknowledge that the violence contained in the body work camera would be shocking to any civilian," Storie said after the commission's decision.

Magnus said he's pleased that the CSC upheld Klingler's termination.

In December, Mayor Regina Romero told the Star that she and the city council would be requesting the CSC undergo training to ensure they understood TPD's policies when it comes to use of force and the disciplinary process within the department.

The request came on the heels of the reinstatement of an officer who was fired after shooting six rounds into a car with deeply tinted windows when he did not know if there was anyone in the back seat.

In the past two years, the commission has reinstated four other officers who were fired for use of force, dishonesty or being charged with a crime. Magnus has said that he will not put officers fired for the aforementioned reasons back on the street, as that poses an unacceptable risk to public safety.

"There are times when police officers need to use force, but that force must be consistent with department policy," Magnus said Thursday. "That was not the case here and that's why we made the decision to terminate this officer."

