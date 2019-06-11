Authorities in Flagstaff are searching for a Vail man in connection with a felony investigation in Pima County, the Flagstaff Police Department said.
Aaron C. Fountain, 36, fled from Flagstaff Police on Monday night, the department said in a Facebook post. Officers, with help from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter, were unable to find Fountain in the area.
Fountain is a about 5'11 and weighs about 180 pounds. He is believed to be armed, Flagstaff police said. Anyone with additional information should call the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414.