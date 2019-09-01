Flowing Wells Road north of Prince Road has reopened.
A crash involving a semi-truck closed Flowing Wells Road just north of Prince Road in north Tucson Sunday morning.
Nobody was injured in the crash, but the semi-truck struck a utility pole that had to be replaced, said officer Ray Smith, Tucson Police Department spokesman.
The road was closed for several hours and reopened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
🚨🚧TRAFFIC ALERT 🚧🚨— Ofc. Ray Smith (@TpdRay) September 1, 2019
North and Southbound traffic on Flowing Wells just north of Prince Rd will be temporarily closed due to a collision involving a semi-truck striking a utility pole. No injuries, but the pole will need to be replaced.
It was a close shaff. (Sorry) pic.twitter.com/LyEft35nev