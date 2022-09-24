 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Footage released of fatal shooting by Tucson police

In this enhanced video from a police body came released Friday by the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, a handgun Francisco Javier Galarza pulled from his bag can be seen moments after he is brought to to ground by a police dog. Galarza, 49, was running from police officers outside a convenience store on the south side Sept. 1, when he was shot and killed by officers. 

Video footage from a Tucson police shooting that left a man dead at a south-side Circle K last month was released Friday by the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team.

Tucson Police Department SWAT officers were conducting surveillance Aug. 25 on Francisco Galarza, 49, at the Circle K at 6090 S. Park Ave., in relation to active felony arrest warrants for home invasion and bank robbery, police said.

When Galarza came out of the store, officers identified themselves and  instructed him to get down on the ground so they could arrest him. Galarza began to flee from officers and took a black handgun out of his bag, police said.

Officer Barrie Pedersen, a 17-year TPD veteran, released his K9 partner, Kiro, to apprehend Galarza. Kiro brought Galarza to the ground.

WARNING: Graphic Content. The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team has released footage from a police shooting at a Circle K, located at 6090 South Park Avenue, that left Francisco Galarza, 49, dead. Video courtesy of PRCIT.

While on the ground, Galarza pointed a firearm at officers, causing Officer Ernest Ortiz, a 15-year TPD veteran, and Pedersen to discharge their firearms, police said.

Officers provided medical attention to Galarza until Tucson Fire personnel arrived. Despite life-saving efforts, Galarza was pronounced dead at the scene.

The handgun in Galarza’s possession was a Taurus G3 9mm semi-automatic. It was recovered with ammunition in the magazine and one round in the chamber.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Marana Police are in charge of the criminal investigation. The TPD Office of Professional Standards will conduct a separate but parallel administrative investigation to examine the actions of police personnel.

Once the investigation is complete, the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team will present it to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

