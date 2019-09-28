A former Arizona highway patrol officer was arrested Saturday and is facing felony charges related to money laundering, officials said.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, working with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, arrested Rene Algara as a result of an FBI criminal investigation, according to a department news release. Before his arrest, Algara was terminate by the department.
Algara was arrested on 21 felony charges related to money laundering and five felony charges related to falsifying government documents, the news release said. He started working with the department in February 2016 and was assigned to the Highway Patrol Division in Cochise County.
The FBI investigation is ongoing. No other information was available.