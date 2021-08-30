Former Arizona lawmaker pleads guilty to filing phony tax returns

Former Pima County Justice of the Peace and State Rep. Keith Allan Bee pleaded guilty last week to submitting fake income tax returns in U.S. District Court.

“I provided my tax preparer a schedule of assets, including automobiles, for use in depreciating those assets,” Bee said in court documents. “Included in that schedule were automobiles that I knew were not used for business purposes.”

According to the plea agreement, Bee, who served as justice from 2007 to 2018, admitted to the IRS that in the years 2011, 2012 and 2013, he submitted false tax returns totaling $214,414 for lavish sports cars he originally claimed were business expenses for his bus company, Bee Line Bus Transportation.

Bee was indicted in 2018 on three counts of filing fake tax returns for writing off a 2008 Chevrolet Corvette, several Ford Mustangs of unspecified years and a 2003 Porsche.

Although charges for submitting fake tax returns can result in fines up to $250,000 along with facing up to three years in prison and/or five years probation, the plea agreement lays out a suggested sentencing range of 0-10 months of confinement for Bee.

“In other words, defendant may be sentenced to prison and/or home confinement, probation, and, if applicable, supervised released,” it says.

Bee, a Republican, retired from the bench soon after charges were made public in September 2018. He also served eight years in the Arizona State Senate and two years in the state House of Representatives.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.