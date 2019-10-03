A former Sahuarita Unified School District student in Puerto Rico admitted Wednesday to sending one of the threats directed at district schools this week, police say.
The FBI was assisting Sahuarita police detectives in tracking the threat made on social media Sunday night to a location in Puerto Rico, according to a Sahuarita police news release.
FBI agents responded to the location Wednesday, where the teen admitted to sending the threat after being questioned, police said. Authorities have not released the teen's name.
Authorities are determining which charges the teen could face in Pima County and in Puerto Rico.
On Tuesday afternoon, Sahuarita police arrested a Sahuarita student for a second social media threat, which included pictures of real firearms as well as statements about shooting students.
The teen is facing felony and misdemeanor charges of making terrorist threats, disruption of an educational institution and use of electronic device to threaten, police said.
Detectives said the threats were directed at Sahuarita High School, Walden Grove High School, Anza Trail School and Sahuarita Middle School. Additional officers were assigned to those campuses on Monday.
"There is no information that there was an actual plan, nor weapons or devices possessed or being sought, to carry out an actual school assault," police said Thursday.
However, both threats ultimately caused the district administration to close all schools Tuesday "in an abundance of caution," according to a letter sent to families.