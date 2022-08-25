Former Tucson police officer facing manslaughter charge in fatal shooting

The former Tucson police officer who shot and killed a man in a mobilized wheelchair last year has been indicted on one count of manslaughter, his attorney said Thursday.

Attorney Mike Storie said Ryan Remington, who was fired from the police department in January, confirmed that he has been indicted. The Pima County Attorney's Office will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to formally make the announcement.

On Nov. 29, a Walmart employee alerted Remington, who was off-duty and working security, after Richard Lee Richards, 61, reportedly stole a toolbox, a press release from TPD said.

According to police, the employee said he caught up with Richards as he fled the store and asked for a receipt for the items he was carrying, to which Richards flashed a knife and replied, “Here’s your receipt.”

Richards continued to head through the Walmart and Lowe’s parking lots. According to the Walmart employee, Richards said, “If you want me to put down the knife, you’re going to have to shoot me.”

Remington and another officer followed Richards to the Lowe’s on Valencia Road and yelled at him to stop as he approached the garden section entrance.

Remington then fired at Richards nine times, striking him in the back and the side, police said. He was declared dead at the scene.

Under the direction of police Chief Chad Kasmar, Remington, who was hired on Jan. 6, 2017, was terminated from his job in January, a statement from TPD said.

Former Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus had moved to fire Remington after the incident, stating that he was “deeply troubled by Remington’s actions.”

In a statement last year, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero also described Remington’s actions as “unconscionable and indefensible.”

In December, the Pima County Attorney’s Office launched a review of the incident. Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said her office received the bulk of necessary evidence from TPD to begin to evaluate the facts of the case and conduct the investigation.

Rick Resch and John Bradley, the attorneys representing Richards’s family, said Richards’s family is relieved Remington has been indicted and will proceed with a civil rights lawsuit against him.

“A civil lawsuit is an important part of seeking justice for Mr. Richards and his family, too,” Bradley said. “This was not a rapidly changing, dynamic situation where law enforcement officers are called upon to make difficult split-second decisions. This was a slow moving seven-minute walk alongside someone in a battery-powered wheelchair that, according to the manufacturer and the video itself, has a maximum speed of 5 miles per hour. The video of Remington shooting and killing Mr. Richards while he was in a wheelchair rightly shocks the conscience of the country. Nothing Mr. Richards did, might have done, or failed to do justified him being shot in the back nine times."