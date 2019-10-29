A former federal Bureau of Prisons employee in Tucson was sentenced to five years in prison for asking an inmate to help her arrange the murder of her ex-romantic partner in exchange for contraband.
A U.S. district judge sentenced Jessica Diane Ferrell, 34, on Thursday, with three years of supervised released following her prison time, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a news release.
In March 2016, Ferrell, then an employee of the federal prison in Tucson, sought an inmate’s help to carry out a deadly hit on an ex-partner providing the inmate with a photo of her ex and a map to her ex’s home along with other identifying information, according to the news release.
Ferrell agreed to provide contraband for the inmate in exchange for the inmate’s help, the office said.
The inmate gave Ferrell a list of the contraband the inmate wanted in March 2016. About six hours later, Ferrell changed her mind and reported to her supervisor that she had received the inmate’s contraband request, the office said.
She did not reveal her agreement with the inmate, and she did not notify or do anything to protect her former partner. The plan was not carried out, according to the news release.
Ferrell had pleaded guilty to solicitation of a bribe and falsification of records.